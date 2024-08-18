Kevin Pillar's RBI double
Kevin Pillar hits an RBI double to left to plate Nolan Schanuel, getting the Angels on the board and making the score 9-1 in the 6th
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Actions speak louder than words with Andy Reid.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine bid adieu to Team USA and the Paris Olympics, come up with ideas to improve the Emirates NBA Cup and look back at some of their preseason predictions.
The Vikings' rookie quarterback injured his knee in the team's preseason opener.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
The card won't be available via a pack, but through a Topps promotional lottery.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
Jazz Chisholm injured his left elbow while sliding into home plate on Monday.
Hall, Jr. was selected 54th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
The Red Sox center fielder's use of an anti-gay slur serves as a reminder that the cause to which Billy Bean dedicated the last decade of his life remains unfinished.