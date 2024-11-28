Kevin O'Connell: 'I was excited' when Daniel Jones chose to join Vikings
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell: 'I was excited' when quarterback Daniel Jones chose to join Vikings.
Daniel Jones requested his release from the Giants after losing his starting job to Tommy DeVito earlier this month.
The brothers' shared NFL history could be a topic at the family's Thanksgiving dinner table this year.
Minshew reportedly sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Giants had no plans to play Jones the remainder of the season after benching him in favor of Tommy DeVito this week.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Callahan was incensed after a clean hit to the chest on a would-be fourth-down stop instead resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Vikings.
Walker's post-whistle shenanigans allowed the Vikings to kneel out the clock on a 12-7 win over the Jaguars.
Sam Darnold looked like the Sam Darnold of old against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence may miss Week 10 after injuring his shoulder against the Eagles last week.
Mascherano replaces Tata Martino, who stepped down last week due to personal reasons.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 13 of the 2024 season.
Travis Hunter was not named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award on Tuesday, which is handed out to the top defensive back each season.
Another week, another set of mistakes prove pivotal in a Bears loss.