Kevin Newman's two-run single
Kevin Newman plates Bryse Wilson and Ke'Bryan Hayes with a two-run single to right field, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead in the 4th inning
A three-run homer in the fourth inning by Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was enough to terminate the Minnesota Twins' eight-game win streak at Rogers Centre.
Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
The Bringer of Rain is also the Bringer of Compliments.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
Teoscar Hernández skies a three-run home run in the 4th inning to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year.
Graham Simpson is a sixth-grader who can hit a receiver in stride from 40 yards out.
The amazing play came with one downside, however, even as Oklahoma held on for a 23-16 win.
Marcus Semien puts the Blue Jays on the scoreboard with a solo home run to left field, his 40th long ball of the season.
Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup and it proved costly.
Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win.
Hamilton high school battled its way back after all hope was lost.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
VANCOUVER — After cruising past Germany in their first game, the Canadian men needed a late try from Matthew Percillier to defeat Chile 19-14 and remain undefeated Saturday at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Trailing 14-12, Percillier took a pass from captain Phil Berna to score the winning points. “We found our footing in the second half,” said Percillier, a member of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and one of several players making their World Rugby Sevens debut. “If we bri
Trailing 37-33 with 36 seconds left, SMU needed a miracle to leave Ruston with a victory.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Freeland struck out seven over six innings, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 6-0 Saturday. Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including his 14th homer three pitches into the game for a 2-0 Colorado lead. Twelve of Rodgers' 14 homers this season have come away from hitter-friendly Coors Field. Story hit a high fly that sneaked over the wall in right field in the fourth to put the Rockies in front 6-0. Story has 23 homers