Kevin Love on resetting his mindset

The Canadian Press

Aldon Smith's time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team released the embattled defensive end Wednesday. Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned l