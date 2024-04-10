Kevin Love nails it from behind the arc
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
The "Groundhog Day" star was on hand for the second year in a row to watch his son Luke's team win the title
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a policy banning transgender women from college sports.
TORONTO — The new-look Rogers Centre made an excellent first impression on fans before the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener. Friends Matthew Martin, Jack Fisher and Ben Watson, all from Kitchener, Ont., were excited by the extensive renovations to Toronto's ballpark after the gates opened on Monday before the Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners. Martin said the changes, designed to make the stadium a baseball-first venue, were immediately noticeable. "I love what they did," said Martin, who like
CALGARY — Hockey Canada granted Landon DuPont, a 14-year-old defenceman from Calgary, exceptional player status Monday. That means DuPont will be eligible for the Western Hockey League draft May 9 and able to play in the league on a full-time basis starting next season. DuPont becomes the first defenceman and second player in league history to receive exceptional player status. The first was Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard (2020). DuPont becomes the ninth player — and third defenceman —
The defending Masters champion is now on the LIV side of golf, and he has both thoughts and concerns.
In 2023, the UA Golf division grew 23 percent and its footwear has been especially popular.
EDMONTON — The race for top spot in the Pacific Division could come down to the final day of the NHL season. But it could be impacted by an injury to the league's reigning most valuable player. Connor McDavid did not practice Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he would consult with the centre on Wednesday, ahead of the home date against the Vegas Golden Knights. The coach listed McDavid’s status as "day-to-day." The coach said McDavid’s absence at practice was due to a combination of "lower
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
Old-school hotrod versus modern technology – which will win?
Toronto Raptors centre Kelly Olynyk shook his head in disbelief when he heard that fellow Canadian Zach Edey had won the Naismith Award as U.S. college basketball's player of the year for a second time. "That guy is nice," said Olynyk chuckling as he drew out the "nice" for emphasis. Edey's Purdue Boilermakers faced the UConn Huskies on Monday night in the NCAA men's basketball final. The 21-year-old centre from Toronto became only the third male player to win back-to-back Naismiths, joining Hal
You know about the green jacket, the back-nine charges and the pimento cheese, but did you know these things about equipment at the Masters?
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
With just over two weeks remaining until the first round begins, our 2024 NFL mock draft embraces the potential chaos that could be ahead.
The voting hasn't taken place yet, though it's fairly obvious that Denver's Nikola Jokic will be the NBA's MVP this season and therefore extend the record streak to six consecutive years in which a foreign-born player wins that trophy. That's not the only international trend that will be continuing in award season. Unless New York's Jalen Brunson averages at least 101 points per game this week, which seems unlikely, the scoring champion will be Dallas' Luka Doncic. Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis
The sights and colors of the Masters are what make the premier golf tournament so distinctive.
Former Royals pitcher Mark Gubicza, who is now an Angels broadcaster, crushed Major League Baseball for a scoring change.
Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teenager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard's parents in 2022, a judge has ruled. Shelby County Court Circuit Judge Carol Chumney cited Tennessee law on when the issue of self-defense can be raised, and she wrote in a ruling issued Monday that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity." The judge wrote that “a provocateur generally cannot invoke self-defense; if you start a fight, then you should be ready to finish it” under Tennessee law.
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers this offseason. Here's why they'll never regret the decision.