Kevin Love with the great assist!

CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo
A young cross country skier from Whitehorse has been proclaimed a "star in the making" after she unexpectedly made history by winning gold at a world championship meet this week.Sonjaa Schmidt, 21, was not favoured to win the women's sprint at the U23 championship — in fact, she barely qualified for the quarterfinal heats at the event in Planica, Slovenia.Once in the quarterfinal, though, Schmidt was unstoppable — cruising to the semifinal, and then the final where she turned heads by powering h
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, issued a public apology on Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players on Canada's 2018 world junior team — including four now currently in the NHL — for the length of time it took to complete an investigation of a case that has rocked the sport for years. It will, however, take much longer for Chief Thai Truong to provide any specifics as to why it took nearly six years for charges to be filed, and what
PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizing committee has expressed surprise that the salary of its president is reportedly being investigated by the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office. According to French media, quoting the French agency AFP on Tuesday, the investigation into Tony Estanguet's pay was handed to Paris police last week, less than six months before the Olympic Games open on July 26. The financial prosecutor's office, contacted by The Associated Press, declined to comment.
TORONTO — A look at the five players charged by police in connection to an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018: DILLON DUBE Age: 25 Hometown: Golden, B.C. Current team: Calgary Flames (NHL) Highlights: Selected 56th overall by Calgary at the 2016 draft. Captain of Canada's 2018 world junior team. Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. Announced Jan. 21 that he is taking an indefinitely leave of absence fro
TOKYO (AP) — Look for Lionel Messi to play on Wednesday in Tokyo where Inter Miami meets Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a friendly. And don't look for another public relations disaster as happened on Sunday when Argentina's World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench for an entire match against a selection of players from the Hong Kong league, angering thousands of fans who demanded refunds. Teammate Luis Suarez — another big name at Miami — also remained on the bench. Messi showed up at a five-sta
TORONTO — Lirim Hajrullahu is back in the CFL. The veteran Canadian kicker signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday. Hajrullahu, 33, had spent 2020-2022 in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, making four of the five field goals he tried as well as all eight converts in four regular-season NFL appearances. This will mark Hajrullahu's second stint with Toronto, last playing with the Argos in 2016-17. The five-foot-11, 215-pound kicker
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn landed in the Washington area on Sunday night with wife Stacey and was greeted on the tarmac by general manager Adam Peters and wife Jennifer. Peters greeted his new coach with a hug and congratulated him. “I'm so pumped,” Quinn replied. Before even getting on the ground, the Commanders' new football decision makers were already well underway with the start of a lot of work to do. They hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coo
It took years for Canadian police to lay charges against five current or ex-NHL players accused of sexual assault.
TORONTO (AP) — Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall and 24-year-old New York Islanders rookie Kyle MacLean enjoyed fulfilling homecomings on Monday night. Engvall scored the winner on a rebound with 2:02 remaining in the third period of a 3-2 New York Islanders victory in his first game at Scotiabank Arena since being traded by the Maple Leafs a year ago. MacLean, a former junior standout with the nearby Oshawa Generals, scored his first goal in his sixth NHL game, putting the Islan
On the first Saturday in May, spectators will flock to the see an elite group of jockeys and horses in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Decked out in their most Derby-appropriate attire and sipping on cocktails in the grandstand of Churchill Downs, the some 150,000 people that will attend have no idea of the history that lies beneath the jovial event.
For the first time, the NBA will play on glass. The actual All-Star Game itself on Feb. 18 will remain on a wooden court. “It gives us a little bit more range in what we can do as far as interactive graphics, reactionary graphics that happen on the floor, changing the floor design, changing the colors, really reacting to the play that happens on the court,” said Carlton Myers, an NBA senior vice president overseeing live production and entertainment.
