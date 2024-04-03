Kevin Love with the great assist!
Mahomes made her debut with the iconic magazine as a Rookie this year
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
The Newfoundland Growlers won't finish out the 2023-2024 season, marking the second time a Toronto Maple Leafs minor league affiliated team has left the province. With six games left on the schedule, the ECHL announced on Tuesday its board of governors voted to terminate the club's membership effective immediately "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws." In a statement posted on its website, the Growlers said team owners Deacon Sports and Entertainment couldn't finalize a s
The new mom appreciated the kind gesture from the NFL star
The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was found dead in a Southwest Ranches, Florida home, police confirmed to PEOPLE
He deserves the benefit of the doubt, but horrifying video of the wreck should serve as a wake-up call, says Toriano Porter.
LSU's Angel Reese has been subjected to a year's worth of criticism. All for playing the game she loves and trying to have some fun while doing it.
The controversy surrounding Shohei Otani is just a hint of the potential scandals arising from legalized sports betting.
Hailey Van Lith shrugging after Caitlin Clark drained another 3-pointer is my new favorite reaction. I love them.
As March Madness continues, Caitlin Clark keeps elevating the Iowa Hawkeyes' stature. As a Cyclones die-hard, can I abide that?
SHREWSBURY, N.J. — The ECHL has terminated membership of the Newfoundland Growlers franchise effective immediately, the league announced Tuesday. The ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs said its board of governors voted to revoke the Growlers' membership "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL bylaws" but did not elaborate further. In a statement, Deacon Sports and Entertainment, the majority owner of the Growlers, said it was unable to sell the St. John's-based team before T
Bruno Silva won't like what "Big" John McCarthy had to say about the controversial ending to his UFC on ESPN 54 fight with Chris Weidman.
Actually, it was more like three.
CM Punk reflects on the surreal moment of fighting in the UFC.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Charles Howell III says it was never about the money when he joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf in July 2022 during its inaugural season. Howell mentioned his 22 years on the PGA Tour ($42 million in career earnings) and the 609 tournaments he played (two as an amateur). Howell is not eligible for any of the majors and did not attempt U.S. Open qualifying the last two years.
SCHAFFHAUSEN — Canada's Brad Gushue posted a pair of wins Tuesday to kick off a busy stretch for his St. John's, N.L.-based team at the world men's curling championship. Gushue posted a 7-4 victory over New Zealand's Anton Hood in the morning draw at the IWC Arena and then dumped American John Shuster 8-2 in the evening session. It was the first of four straight two-game days for the Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker. Canada was in sole possession of second pla
HoopsHype presents the most overpaid and underperforming players in the NBA for 2023-24, including Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and more.
Paige Bueckers leads UConn to a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four showdown vs. Caitlin Clark and Iowa, a rematch of their 2021 Sweet 16 meeting.
Jake Bates just got noticed big-time after his nearly record-long game-winning kick.