Kevin Love with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
The Lakers rode a dominant second half to steal Game 1 on the road.
The Lakers enter their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies confident and on a roll. LeBron James says, "Don't change much from what we've done."
The Sacramento Kings seized a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors with a 126-123 win for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years. De'Aaron Fox had the second-highest-scoring playoff debut of all time with 38 points. Malik Monk added 32 ...
The NBA's first-round playoff schedules are set, with those series tipping off either Saturday or Sunday.
The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the first round but Andrew Wiggins' return provided a boost.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter. At halftime, Herro was ruled out for the rest of the game with a broken hand. Herro had scored 12 points in the first half to help th
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the final day of the play-in tournament.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the postseason after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123 on Saturday night. The first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against
The coaches for the Kings and Warriors had plenty to say before the start of Game 1.
Kevin Durant's arrival in the desert hasn't gone exactly to plan. Because of injuries, the 13-time All-Star has played just eight games with the Phoenix Suns since he was acquired in a mid-February franchise shakeup. The Suns are unbeaten when Durant plays, giving the franchise plenty of hope that it can win an NBA championship for the first time in its 55 seasons.
Rai Hachimura, acquired before the February trade deadline, scored a playoff career-high 29 points in the Lakers’ 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies.
LeBron James, Ja Morant and Anthony Davis headline the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff series, but other players will have key roles. Here's what NBA scouts say.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the NBA postseason, and the league's all-time leading scorer couldn't be more ready. James and the Lakers missed last year's playoffs, and Phoenix bounced the then-defending champs in just six games in 2021. Asked about facing the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs, James started ticking off the roster, calling two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant: “obviously the head of the snake.”
Spoiler alert: The beam is lit.
A man who owns a house next to star high school basketball player Mikey Williams says he was surprised to see police storm the teen’s property Thursday. https://bit.ly/3A11x05
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin expressed confidence Friday in team personnel responsible for managing player health after star forward Zion Williamson missed 48 or more games for the third time in his four NBA seasons. “We’ve got incredibly good people doing it,” Griffin asserted when asked how high his confidence remained in the team training and medical staff. “We’ve got to do a better job of translating those things to availability.” The Pelicans' seas
Malik Monk in Game 1 against the Warriors gave the Kings the same thing he’s given them all season: bravado and aggression.
The Battle of Northern California will commence with thunderous applause Saturday when the Kings play the Warriors in Game 1 at Golden 1 Center.