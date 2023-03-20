Kevin Love with an assist vs the Detroit Pistons

CBC

When E.J. Harnden won his second Brier earlier this month, it felt a little different from the first time. The curler from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is 10 years older. But more importantly, he won the recent tournament with a new team and in a game against his younger brother Ryan. "It's hard to put into words, but what an experience," he said. For most of his professional career, Harnden played on the same team as Ryan and with his cousin Brad Jacobs as skip. When Jacobs announced last year he wo