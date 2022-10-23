Kevin Love with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls, 10/22/2022
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls, 10/22/2022
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim
The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
WINNIPEG — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews contributed three assists to propel the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also had goals for the Leafs, who were kicking off a five-game NHL road trip. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto (4-2-0), giving him victories in all four starts he's made this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (2-3-0) in front of a sellout crowd of 15,325 fans at C
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua
With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?
The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex
The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.
Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A