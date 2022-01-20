Kevin Love with a 3-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a 3-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 01/19/2022
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a 3-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 01/19/2022
Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole
NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi
DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot
Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss
Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel
Eight men and eight women's speed skaters will attempt to build on Canada's storied long track history at the Olympics that includes 37 medals when they compete next month in Beijing. Ivanie Blondin, a two-time world champion in the women's mass start, and reigning men's 500-metre world champion Laurent Dubreuil are among nine veteran Winter Games athletes headed to China. The Canadian squad earned an impressive total of 24 World Cup podium finishes during Olympic qualifying. "I am heading there
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell
MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Saturday night. Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won six of eight. Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored for the Flyers, who dropped their seventh straight. Carter Hart made 24 saves. Coach Gerard Gallant returned to the bench for the Rangers after missing the last two g
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed head coach interviews Wednesday with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas. Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years, until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier
MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne