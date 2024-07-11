Kevin Knox II dials from long distance

- Advertisement
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
The Berhalter era is over as U.S. Soccer will immediately begins its search for a replacement to lead the USMNT toward and at the 2026 World Cup.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Monica McNutt to go through NBA news and talk about the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year race before interviewing Kevin Durant on his basketball mortality and Steph Curry on his future with the Warriors.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Kevin Durant, the all-time leading scorer for the United States, missed the first two days of camp in Las Vegas with a minor calf strain.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.