Kevin Kiermaier's solo homer (8)
Kevin Kiermaier rips a solo home run to right field, giving the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning
Here's how Twitter reacted to Canada beating Team USA in the FIBA World Cup bronze medal game
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
MANILA, Philippines — Dillon Brooks went from receiving boos earlier in the tournament to hearing MVP chants. And he thanked his haters after a scintillating performance. Brooks had a game-high 39 points in leading Canada to its first-ever medal at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup with a 127-118 overtime win over the U.S. in the bronze-medal game Sunday. The Mississauga, Ont., native's output set a Canadian single-game scoring record for most points in a FIBA World Cup, topping Carl Ridd's ma
SYDNEY (AP) — American Sean Strickland stunned Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293, the first UFC event in Australia's largest city in six years. The 32-year-old Strickland (28-5), who caused a stir in the lead-up to the fight with sexist and misogynistic comments at a press conference promoting the bout, won a five-round decision with all three judges scoring it 49-46. “Am I dreaming? Am I going to wake up
The 19-year-old secured her first Grand Slam championship on Saturday
If fighters want to apologize for the things they say, that's up to them. Don't expect Dana White to hold them accountable for their words.
By Simon Briggs, in New York
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
See all the celebrities who came out to the men's and women's finals at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
The two tennis stars continue to publicly share their admiration for each other.
Executives at Hockey Canada have spent the past two days in meetings in Calgary trying to make the sport more safe and more inclusive. But just last week a former NHL coach, who was fired for making racist comments was re-hired. Bill Peters was named the head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes hockey team and apologized to the victim he used racial slurs against, former NHLer Akim Aliu. It’s been more than a decade since the comments were made and more than four years since Akim Aliu came forward with these allegations.
NEW YORK (AP) — This was what so many folks figured Coco Gauff would do at some point. Didn't matter how young she was. Didn't matter whether there were setbacks along the way. Those outsized expectations did not make the task of becoming a Grand Slam champion as a teenager any easier — especially when that chorus was accompanied by voices of others who doubted her. She did it, though. At age 19. At the U.S. Open, where she used to come as a kid with her parents to watch her idols, Serena and Ve
Deion Sanders' second impressive win in a row had plenty of spectacle as Colorado blows out Nebraska
It took only two MVPs, one NBA title and a Finals MVP, but NBA 2K has finally recognized Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic as the best player in basketball by awarding him the highest rating in the game for the first time. He's closely followed by five ...
TORONTO — The stakes are higher in September, but George Springer loves rising to the occasion. Springer drove in four runs on three hits, including two home runs, to power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday. It was a key win for Toronto as it tries to hold on to a wild-card berth. "What's there not to like? I mean, this is what you play for," said Springer. "This is just a fun time to play. I know that sounds cliché, but this is why you play the game, for moments
Shane Young did his damndest to fight off the Gabriel Miranda rear-naked choke at UFC 293, but he went to sleep instead.
Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their U.S. Open semifinal Friday. Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match. Djokovic then pointed to his temple and pounded his fist on his chest, before a stone-faced Shelton met him at the net for the most perfunctory of handshakes.