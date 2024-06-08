Kevin Kiermaier's solo home run (2)
Kevin Kiermaier hits a solo home run to right field on the first pitch of the top of the 5th to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Porter is receiving treatment and cooperating with authorities.
Sainz is leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season and his main options for next season appear to be Sauber or Williams.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Griner missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
Berry and Stefanski were both hired by the Browns in 2020.
The White Sox are the worst team in MLB so far, and it isn't close.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Reese was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's game between the Sky and New York Liberty following two quick technical fouls.