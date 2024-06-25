Kevin Kiermaier's game-tying RBI single
Kevin Kiermaier hits a line-drive single up the middle to score Addison Barger and tie the game at 2 in the top of the 7th inning
Kevin Kiermaier hits a line-drive single up the middle to score Addison Barger and tie the game at 2 in the top of the 7th inning
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Zaccharie Risacher is the latest player to lead the odds to be selected first in the NBA Draft.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
In today's edition: Championships on the ice and the diamond, Scheffler wins again, 11 hours of tennis, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
The Yankees slugger will not rise for the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The score, with Young at 13 under par, marks just the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.