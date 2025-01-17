Kevin Huerter skies for the big oop

No, Roki Sasaki hasn't chosen a team yet, but these 5 players could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss whether Big Ten teams should have the same level of conference pride as the SEC.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Kevin O'Connor is joined by Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan as they chat the current state of the Sacramento Kings & answer mailbag questions from fans.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
The players who can’t get with the program when it comes to being a pro — knowing the scheme and playbook, practicing hard, being on time, showing up in the offseason — will not make it.
Bobby Wagner might want to skip the replay on this one.
Goedert wasn't too kind to Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Ohio State's victory vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl as they advance to face Notre Dame for the CFP title.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.