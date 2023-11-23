Kevin Huerter drills the trey

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. Canada lost 3-2 on the night with Jamaica winning the series on the away goals rule with the aggregate score knotted at 4-4. A win and Canada would have earned a berth in the Nations League final four and, more importantly, a berth in next year's Copa America. Now the Canadi