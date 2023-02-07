Kevin Huerter with an assist vs the Houston Rockets

Storyful

A Queensland family’s backyard pool was off limits for a while recently, when a large python decided to take a refreshing dip.“There’s a snake in our pool,” Jeremy Santolin’s son can be heard saying, as the family look on.Santolin told Storyful that the snake “got out of the pool by itself within a few minutes.” “A professional snake catcher caught the snake in my backyard and released it to a nearby forest,” Santolin said. Credit: Jeremy Santolin via Storyful