Kevin Durant, USA overcome slow start to overwhelm Serbia

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill reacts to Team USA's 110-84 win over Serbia and key takeaways from the American's first game in the Olympics.

Video Transcript

Kevin Durant showed his value in his first game in a USA basketball uniform.

This Olympic goo scoring 21 of his 23 points in the first half.

The US rolled with a 110 to 84 win over Serbia after a shaky first quarter.

And then Kevin Durant answered and he on his first eight shots and then lebron James added a near triple double.

Then you had Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker hitting outside shots and defending.

You got to see a vision of what this USA basketball team will look like.

Now there are going to be some question marks, Joel and Bead had trouble guarding Nikola Jokic, but nobody's Nikola Jokic in this tournament besides Nicole Jokic, he's just having problems adjusting to the speed and the pace of international basketball.

And that's why you have Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo Jason Tatum and Tyrese Halliburton did not play and that's probably a function of wanting to stay in rhythm along with in Tatum's case.

Kevin Durant coming back from that calf injury and not knowing exactly how you were going to deploy him except Steve Kerr is Kevin Durant's coach from his days in Golden State up next South Sudan on Wednesday afternoon, the team that in the exhibition gave the USA pretty big scare all in all a 10 out of 10 start for the USA men's basketball team in group C of this Olympic round.