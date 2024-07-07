Kevin Durant tired of reported Suns trade talk: ‘Some of this s—t, it’s just lies’

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill sat down with the superstar forward at USA Basketball men’s national team camp in Las Vegas to discuss the reports that the Phoenix Suns would consider dealing the 14-time NBA All-Star.

Video Transcript

Now you guys haven't won the last games since you've gotten to Phoenix.

There's been some talk, some turmoil, whatever you want to call it.

Do you pay attention?

Were you online on draft night?

When everybody was saying you can, it's hard not to hear what they got to say about you.

You know what I'm saying?

It's like, yeah, because especially then you could just make up lies like everybody gonna believe you like you can just press the Katie wanna leave button anytime you want some attention.

Like it's a button.

Yes, it's a for sure.

A button.

What else is gonna get people going around this time besides?

Oh the, the, the, the journey man is leaving again, that story line gonna always hit, you know, the people, you know what I'm saying?

That's why they send you the alerts on ESPN on your phone.

Ok?

D is thinking about leaving.

That's how big that story is, which is whack because I'm talking to Phoenix every day, you know, since the season ended, like our, our G MS coaches, everybody we've been locked in.

So it's like to say here somebody say, well, Phoenix Phoenix wants to get out of the KD sweeps.

I'm not sitting there like, where is this coming from?

So, yeah, I don't bothers me.

It bothers me that people, it bothers me that people lie like that and it bothers me that the audience eats up lies not necessarily the headline because I know it's false and I know the relationships.

But II, I get sad when people buy into lies or just make up.

That's just, it's deep, it's bigger than bald at that point for me.

You know what I'm saying?

But I can't control that.

You know what I feel for people.

I don't want you to even like, you know, because that's a bad practice to have when you just believe anything for one, when you just believe whatever you see on TV.

And then it's, it's another bad habit when you're just lying.

You know what I'm saying?

And it takes away from, I would suppose like, just the aesthetic of the game, like watching you play if that's the first thing in someone's mind, where's Katie going next?

You know what I mean?

I'm like, don't let that blame you from like what I'm doing on the basketball court because that can irritate you as a fan.

It's like, damn, the leaving again.

But it's like, yo, I even like, even if I do, am I playing good basketball though?

Like what matters?

Does it matter that I got a jersey on or like, or is it like the basketball I'm playing?

So that's some of that stuff get frustrating for because I want the fan, I want better for the fans.

I want them to enjoy the experience.

But when you're thinking about narratives and lies like that, that's the game nowadays.

Yeah, I was like, damn, my game is, is, is way more pure and more beautiful than that.

You know, let's try to look past that and focus just on the game, right?

Some of this stuff is out of your control and some of this, it's just l.