Kevin Durant throws it down!

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager took the stage to thunderous chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” as the Texas Rangers celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship Friday. “Really this was truly special, we appreciate all of your support,” Seager, the second-time World Series MVP, said during the ceremony following a two-hour parade along a 2-mile route near the team's ballpark. The team said an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 fans attended the parade, the same estimate given to local medi