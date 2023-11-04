Kevin Durant throws it down!

Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12
Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve as a result of Brad Marchand's questionable hit.
Ben Simmons is returning to the player he was as an NBA All-Star in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and All-NBA in 2019-20. It's early, but Nets have to be happy.
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to give the Golden State Warriors a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139 in one of the NBA’s seven In-Season Tournament openers Friday night. Initially, it was ruled no basket because of offensive goaltending. The call was overturned, and the Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday night, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a victory over Sacramento.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Defending champion Brad Gushue of Canada advanced to the men's final at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 8-3 win over Andrew Stopera of the United States on Friday. Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., which also includes vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker, broke open a close game with three points in the ninth end and stole two more in the 10th to seal the win. Canada's opportunity came in the ninth when a stone from Stopera f
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager took the stage to thunderous chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” as the Texas Rangers celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship Friday. “Really this was truly special, we appreciate all of your support,” Seager, the second-time World Series MVP, said during the ceremony following a two-hour parade along a 2-mile route near the team's ballpark. The team said an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 fans attended the parade, the same estimate given to local medi
The significance of this Chiefs game is far different in Germany than back home in KC.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
Miami will face Kansas City on Sunday in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Frankfurt, Germany.