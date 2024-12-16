Kevin Durant nails it from behind the arc
Kevin Durant nails it from behind the arc, 12/15/2024
Kevin Durant nails it from behind the arc, 12/15/2024
Kevin Durant missed seven games due to a calf injury last month, and the team went just 1-6 without him during that stretch.
With a healthy KD, the Suns could very well be the biggest party crashers in a crowded Western Conference this spring.
The Suns will face the Lakers in an NBA Cup game on TNT Tuesday night.
It was hard to find fantasy football points amongst the major stars at running back, but that wasn't the case as you went lower down the week's rankings. Tera Roberts breaks it down.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Chubb appeared to suffer the break on a non-contact play, just weeks after returning from a brutal knee injury on the same leg.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
The fantasy football semifinals are on the horizon for many leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these waiver wire suggestions.
The Bengals have a challenge to sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Man United scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to take the lead and snap a two-game losing streak.
Devin Booker hit six 3s for the Suns, while three Jazz players made four from long range.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
The Yahoo team delivers their predictions on which players will help carry you to a fantasy football championship this season.
Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.