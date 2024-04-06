Kevin Durant hammers it home

The Final Four is here in the 2024 edition of March Madness. Here's where top prospects left in the tournament are projected to go in the NBA Draft.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
A gambler who won three jackpots in three hours last week hit a fourth on Thursday morning. The player more than doubled their previous win.
Acho had called out the college basketball star for getting emotional during a press conference while describing her experiences in the spotlight.
This was too good.
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers, arguably the two best players in women's college basketball, face off in the Final Four Friday night.
Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. 'I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Scotland edge out Norway after an extra end to make it nine wins from 11 outings at the World Men's Curling Championship.
Matthew Dale was surprised to catch a fish so large so close to shore at the popular South Carolina beach.
The Kansas City Chiefs organization posted a throwback photo of a young Clark wearing Chiefs gear to Instagram on April 5
Camilo Villegas rarely looked so composed while filled with so much emotion. Villegas still recalls every detail from being at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Florida with his wife, Maria, as they waited for the results of a scan on their 18-month-old daughter. Mia battled tumors on her brain and her spine for four months.
The Toronto Blue Jays have showed off their latest renovations at Rogers Centre. The 100-level seating bowl looks much different and there have been changes to the field and dugout areas. (April 4, 2024)
His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis.
Purdue and Zach Edey have seen many high-level big men, but it's fair to say Boilermakers have never faced anyone quite like NC State's D.J. Burns.
What a crowd reaction.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice. Toronto started the day with four clinch scenarios depending on the results of games involving the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals. All three of those teams lost Friday as the Maple Leafs secured a post-season berth for the eighth year in a row. Toronto (43-23-9) is third in the NHL's Atlantic Division standings with 95 points. The Maple Leafs, who have seven games
“Let someone else run your business before you blow everything your dad gave you.”