Kevin Durant finishes through contact

Breaking down Phoenix's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
That's a brutal loss for the Vikings.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
With his prodigious power, the ALCS MVP has reemerged as a main character on New York’s run to its first World Series in 15 years.
Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a third concussion in two years in Week 2.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Wiseman's career has been derailed by injuries since the Warriors selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
A matchup between two star-laden, big-market franchises is "the perfect storm" for ticket demand, StubHub's Adam Budelli told Yahoo Sports.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman provide their complete World Series preview, including the major narratives, a breakdown of the position-by-position battles, their predictions for the series and a tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.