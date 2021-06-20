Kevin Durant with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 06/19/2021
New York buried three in the middle frame and Ryan Pulock made a diving, game-saving block in the closing seconds as the Isles held on to even the series with Tampa.
Somehow, Kevin Durant's heroics wasn't enough to lead the Nets past Milwaukee.
Moving Day at the U.S. Open reshuffled the leaderboard, and big names are now at the top of the mix.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Orioles on Saturday.
Louis Oosthuizen is now the betting favorite after three rounds of the U.S. Open.
The Canadiens are losing their head coach at the worst possible time as the team will reportedly be without Dominique Ducharme for at least two weeks.
Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
Chris Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.
Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.
Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.
Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.
Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
The 46-year-old UFC legend shined in the ring on Saturday night in Guadalajara.
Montiel showed a great chin and a strong fighting spirit, but as a -3300 favorite, Charlo struggled to close the show.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks withstood Kevin Durant's NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime Saturday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Khris Middleton made the tiebreaking shot with 40 seconds left in the first overtime Game 7 in 15 years. The Bucks held on from there when Durant missed two jumpers, the last an airball with 0.3 seconds remaining. Middleton added 23 points
Her fiery hair trailing behind her, the young star who conjures memories of Flo-Jo won her first Olympic berth.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Martin capped New York's three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Saturday night to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece. Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal also scored, and Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech each had two assists. Semyon Varlamov finished with 28 saves to help the Islanders win a Game 4 to tie a series after drop
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half and the Seattle Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Yeimar Gómez Andrade also scored as the MLS-leading Sounders overcame an early deficit and improved to 6-0-3, matching the eighth-longest unbeaten start in league history. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty in