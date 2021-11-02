Kevin Durant

The Canadian Press

MILAN (AP) — Roma’s hard-core “ultra” fans were given a suspended one-match ban by the Italian league on Tuesday for racist and insulting chants aimed at AC Milan players Franck Kessié and Zlatan Ibrahimović. The incidents occurred during Milan’s 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico, where Ibrahimović and Kessié scored for Milan. League judge Gerardo Mastrandrea ordered the “Curva Sud” — the southern end of the stadium — closed for one game. But the ban is suspended for a year, during which