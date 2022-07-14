Keto Bacon Salad with Ranch Dressing Recipe
Keto Bacon Salad with Ranch Dressing Preparation time: 15 minutes 🍽 Servings: 1 Ingredients: For the dressing: 1 Tbsp Sour Cream 1 Tbsp Mayonnaise 2 tsp Whipping Cream 1 tsp fresh Dill, chopped 1/8 tsp Onion powder 1/8 tsp Garlic powder 1/4 tsp Lemon juice Sea salt, to taste For the salad: 1 cup Romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped 1 cup fresh Spinach 1/4 Spring Onions 2 Bacon slices, cooked 1 hard-boiled Egg, sliced 1 Tbsp Almonds, chopped 2 Tbsp Parmesan Cheese Procedure: For the dressing: 1) Place the dressing ingredients(mayo, whipped cream, sour cream) in a bowl. 2) Season it with onion powder, garlic powder and salt. 3) Add the fresh dill. 4) Mix until well combined. Set aside. For the salad: 1) In a large mixing bowl, add the lettuce and spinach. 2) Add the chopped bacon. 3) Add the sliced boiled-egg. 4) Add the chopped almonds. 5) Add the green onions. 6) Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. 7) Lastly, add the ranch dressing. 8) Toss the salad with dressing until well combined. Serve. ➡️ Nutritional Information: Energy - 600.1 kcal Protein - 23.2g Fat - 52.1g Carbohydrates - 7.7g