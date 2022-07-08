How to Make Keto Avocado Cilantro Hummus
Please visit ketocanuck.com Keto Avocado Cilantro Hummus Preparation time: 10 minutes Servings: ½ cup 🍽 Servings: 1/2 cup Ingredients: 1/4 cup Macadamia Nuts 1/4 cup Avocado 1/2 tsp minced Garlic 2 tsp fresh Lime Juice 1/4 cup fresh Cilantro (loosely packed) pinch of Salt and Pepper Procedure: 1) Combine all ingredients in a food processor. 2) Pulse until smooth. ➡️ Nutritional Information: Energy - 306 kcal Protein - 3g (4%) Fat - 31g (85%) Carbohydrates - 9g (11%) Fiber - 6g