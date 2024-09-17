Ketel Marte's two-run homer (32)
Ketel Marte hits a two-run homer to center, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to miss "an extended period of time" with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
No. 17 Notre Dame lost two starting linemen, one on offense and defense, in their 66-7 win over Purdue.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Gerrit Cole issuing a controversial intentional walk, the Dodgers starting pitching problems, if the White Sox will avoid terrible history and a look at the current postseason picture.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
The Panthers aren't waiting for Bryce Young to improve.
The longtime Penguins captain is staying in Pittsburgh for the near future.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
Every week in the NFL season brings a host of new questions … and answers some old ones, too. Let’s run down what we learned in Week 2.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and reactions from every game in the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate.
Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought more chaos. Matt Harmon sifts through the noise to find the signal.
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
This isn't exactly what everyone might've thought the Rodgers-led Jets offense would look like. But it's still early, and signs of building something are there.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.
The Jets' running backs helped save the day as New York improved to 1-1.
A penalty in the red zone kept Detroit from scoring just before halftime, which proved costly in the 20-16 loss.
Just six players have better Heisman odds at BetMGM after Week 3.