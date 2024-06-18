Ketel Marte's two-run home run (15)
Ketel Marte lines a two-run home run to right-center field to give the D-backs a 2-0 lead two batters into the game
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday afternoon to end the Tar Heels' run at the College World Series.
These helmets are too cool to keep locked up for 51 weeks a year.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Tatum and Brown refused to be divided, and they refused to lose the stranglehold they had on this NBA Finals, delivering Boston championship No. 18.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Betts was hit in the hand by a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
The Oilers chased Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period after scoring five times.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
The Braves have struggled with injuries to key players this season, including a season-ending injury for reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
During his pregame session with reporters Friday, Kidd was asked about what it’s been like to watch Dončić navigate everything he’s had to deal with in this series, including immense criticism.