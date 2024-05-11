Ketel Marte's two-run home run (9)

The Canadian Press

PRAGUE, Czechia — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been added to the Canadian roster at the world men's hockey championship, Hockey Canada announced Friday. Tavares became available after the Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It will be the fourth time Tavares has suited up for Canada at the world championship, but the first since 2012. The 33-year-old has helped Canada win gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the