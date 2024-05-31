Ketel Marte's two-run double
Ketel Marte puts the D-backs on the board with a two-run double to right field, giving them a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was placed on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. He's been part of an excellent Yankees starting rotation this season.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
Birmingham-Southern's run to the Division III College World Series amid the school itself closing because of financial woes is becoming a national story.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
After it took off on social media, Justin Fields officially shut down the idea that he’d be playing on special teams for the Steelers.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.