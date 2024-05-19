Ketel Marte's RBI triple
Ketel Marte cranks a RBI triple to left-center field, scoring Corbin Carroll and extending his hitting steam to 17 games
A disappointing April led Carroll and his Diamondbacks coaches to reexamine his swing mechanics and get back to his strengths.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
The New York Liberty earned more than $2 million in ticket revenue in their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday.
Fury and Usyk finally fought for all of the heavyweight titles Saturday with the Ukrainian fighter coming out on top.
The Celtics are optimistic the big man will return at some point in the series.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
Buck has not called a baseball game since Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.
They will wear these up to two times during the 2024 NFL season.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down what the teams and stars who were booted from the NBA Playoffs must do to remain in good fantasy standing next season.
What are the most anticipated games for this NFL season?
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.