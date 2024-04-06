Ketel Marte's leadoff home run (3)

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto soaked in the fan fervor on his first day in pinstripes and wound up flinging his bat and helmet in response to his futility. “Just frustration that comes out,” Soto said after the New York Yankees lost 3-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays in their home opener Friday. “You want to do so (many) things for this fan base and get your team going, and you have the chance to do it and couldn’t get it done. It really gets you mad. And at the end of the day, that’s my fault, shouldn’t