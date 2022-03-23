Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings get intense

Reuters

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was sanctioned by Britain earlier this month, denies the government's claims he owns two multi-million-pound mansions in the country, his spokesman said. The spokesman for Usmanov said on Tuesday that all his properties were transferred in 2006 into "irrevocable trusts", which normally cannot be amended after they are created. Usmanov, who is believed to be worth more than $18 billion, first came to public prominence in Britain when he invested in Premier League soccer clubs, first with a 30% stake in Arsenal and then with a sponsorship deal at Everton that was suspended earlier this month.