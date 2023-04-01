Kessler Edwards with a block vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Russell Westbrook starred for the Los Angeles Clippers, while his former team the Los Angeles Lakers continued their playoff push.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert is the latest player to speak publicly about NBA officiating this season.
Austin Reaves trolled Chicago's Patrick Beverley from earlier in the week during the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors under .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have been reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired.
Analysts implore Heat to make roster changes
Kevin Durant returned to the Suns lineup on Wednesday, putting Phoenix on the course to win the Western Conference. Here's why.
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Under Armour's stock and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signing an extension with Under Armour.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/31/2023
The Denver Nuggets clearly missed the injured Nikola Jokic's influence as they slipped tamely to defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Sacramento Kings are back in the playoffs and G League Stockton is flourishing under Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadive and Bobby Jackson.
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss how the addition of Jakob Poeltl can help the Raptors slow down Joel Embiid.
Anthony Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had 17 rebounds to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past Minnesota 123-111 and leapfrog the Timberwolves on Friday night in the crowded Western Conference playoff race. “You’ve got to have that one pivotal force that’s leading the charge, and in our case with this particular team here in the moment it’s AD," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. LeBron James added 18 points and 10 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists against his former team as the Lakers (39-38) won for the fifth time in six games to move into seventh place.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden sat at his stall inside the 76ers' new locker room — complete with oversized team logo in the centre — and got his left ankle taped. The condition of The Beard's Achilles is the No. 1 worry these days for the Sixers as they chase a championship. And if Harden hurt after another double-double, he wasn't letting on. “I feel good,” Harden said. Asked how he managed the ups and downs of the often-painful injury, Harden simply said again, “I feel good.” Good might be
With All-Star Julius Randle back in New York, the Knicks needed someone to step up. Jalen Brunson did that, and more. New York's point guard scored a career-high 48 points and the Knicks moved closer to a playoff berth while waiting for Randle to get healthy, outrunning the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-116 on Friday night.
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Alvin Williams discuss what money does to NBA players and the people within their circles. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
Jrue Holiday had never scored 50 points in a game, but that wait ended with a stellar showing against the Indiana Pacers.