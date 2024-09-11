Kerry Carpenter's RBI triple
Kerry Carpenter lines an RBI triple down the right-field foul line to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Kraft's Patriots have won six Super Bowls since the Cowboys last reached the NFC title game.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen outlines some key storylines we should be keeping track of as Week 2 begins.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
Francis previously gave up a ninth-inning home run to end a no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to parse through the biggest storylines of the week as the trio attempt to determine what is news and what is noise.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
The Falcons' offensive approach had everyone talking, and not in a good way.
Realignment has doubled and in some cases tripled conference travel for less visible sports than football.
Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver might be in for disappointment.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to get some takes off both mild and spicy variety off their chest as they give their thoughts on Week 1 of NFL action.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 kicker rankings.
Peterson reportedly owes $12.5 million in principal, interest and fees on a loan he took out while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.
The first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff is only months away. After two weeks of action, the field is filled with SEC teams.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.
Wins like NIU's over Notre Dame will be especially rare with how transactional college football has become. Loyalty is out, money is in. And the G5 might be better off taking their ball and going somewhere else.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 running back rankings for half-PPR scoring formats.
Cleveland's trade for Deshaun Watson was the ultimate sign of talent trumping everything — even allegations of sexual assault. What will the Browns do now that Watson isn't performing on the field and is in more trouble off it?