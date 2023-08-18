Kerry Carpenter's RBI single
Kerry Carpenter gives the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning with an RBI single, plating Spencer Torkelson
Kerry Carpenter gives the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning with an RBI single, plating Spencer Torkelson
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote on Twitter
TORONTO — Conversations with Victor Martinez and Hunter Mense have changed Cavan Biggio's thought process at the plate. The results of that new philosophy can be seen in his batting average. Biggio got off to a slow start this season, with his batting average sinking as low as .111 on April 29. But he and fellow Toronto utility infielder Santiago Espinal started chatting with Martinez, a special assistant to the Blue Jays organization, at spring training about how they can improve offensively. T
The franchise of Ruth and Gehrig, DiMaggio and Mantle, Jeter and Rivera is a pinstriped mess. The only recognizable thing about this storied club is the “New York” stitched across its uniforms. These are the Damned Yankees. “We're not showing up,” Aaron Judge conceded. “No one's happy about it.” Speak for yourself, Mr. Judge. Much of the baseball world is gloating about the misfortune of America's most famous sports team, the one that always receives out-of-proportion media coverage and excessiv
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series. Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring. Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan
TORONTO — Kevin Gausman is looking at the bigger picture after a disappointing outing. Gausman allowed seven runs — five earned — on seven hits as the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 on Wednesday. Gausman said he struggled with his splitter all game but he's not going to run the risk of over-correcting after the pitch has been effective all year. "To be honest, where we're at in the season, I'm not going to really look into this one too much," said Gausman (9-7), who stru
SOUTH WILIAMSPORT, Pa, (AP) — A long way from home and playing in its first Little League World Series game ever, Cuba allowed just one hit Wednesday, but got no-hit in a 1-0 loss to Japan in an opening round game. The Cuban team received a polite reception from the nearly 8,000 people in Volunteer Stadium, typical of the appreciation international teams receive at the LLWS. But the Cubans didn’t have many true fans. Opposite the packed section of Japanese families sat a mere two rows along the
ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout following his fourth inning ejection during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Kapler will serve his suspension Thursday night when the Giants are to begin a road series at Atlanta. The Giants skipper was ejected by plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a called strike on a high pitch to the outside corner against Wade Meckler
With further details emerging about the corrupt ties between team and city officials, the Halos have finally gone too far.
Fred Zinkie offers up some waiver targets to give fantasy managers a boost for the weekend slate.
The Angels are doing everything they can to show Shohei Ohtani they're serious about winning.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers' no-hit bid against AL West-leading Texas ended when Marcus Semien had a one-out double in the eighth inning Wednesday night. The 24-year-old Detmers had thrown a no-hitter as a rookie for the Angels last season against Tampa Bay. He was only the second Angels rookie to do so. That was the 12th, and still last, no-hitter in Angels franchise. Detmers, who was 0-4 in his previous six starts coming into the game, had five strikeout
CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of inclement weather Thursday. The AL Central rivals will play a straight doubleheader at Progressive Field on Friday beginning at 4:10 p.m. Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (1-3, 2.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal (2-2, 4.18 ERA) in the opener. Detroit has not named a starter for the second game against Guardians right-hander Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.39 ERA).
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris Sale couldn't make it through the fifth inning in his second start back from a shoulder injury, and the Boston Red Sox suffered another blow to their playoff hopes, losing 10-7 to the last-place Washington Nationals on Thursday. Luis Urías hit a grand slam in the seventh inning as Boston tried to rally from eight runs down, a two-out shot to left-center off Robert Garcia. It was the first career grand slam for Urías, who was acquired from Seattle at the trade deadline. Tw
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland's José Ramírez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following an appeal. Anderson will start serving the punishment Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game series at Colorado. Ramírez served two games after initially being suspended for three. Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight on Aug. 5, when he and
Austin Barnes hit his first home run of the season as the Dodgers' winning streak grew to 11 with a 1-0 victory over Milwaukee for a sweep of the Brewers.
The Marlins traded Rojas to the Dodgers for Jacob Amaya, ending Rojas’ eight-year run with the Marlins.
Shohei Ohtani hits a first-inning home run, plus Christopher Morel belts a walk-off homer on this edition of FastCast
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top NL Cy Young Award contender Zac Gallen beat the San Diego Padres for the second straight start and Tommy Pham and Gabriel Moreno homered to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-1 victory Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between teams trying to keep their wild-card hopes from slipping away. Each team had just three hits. The Diamondbacks won their third straight and the Padres lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Gallen (13-5) held the Padres to one run and th