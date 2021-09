The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps must punch above their weight Sunday in Denver against the Colorado Rapids in a bid to climb into the Major League Soccer playoff picture. Vancouver (7-8-8) ended a four-game win streak with a 1-0 loss to Portland last week. The Whitecaps rank ninth in the Western Division four points back of LAFC in the final playoff spot. Colorado (12-4-7) sits comfortably third in the West with 43 points. The Rapids have just a single home loss this season, while Vancouver