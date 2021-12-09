Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation to host Officer of the Year Awards Dinner
The Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation will be hosting their Officer of the Year Awards Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 9th.
The Raptors will not practice on Thursday "out of an abundance of caution," the team announced.
Everybody makes mistakes, though some mistakes are more expensive than others.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
The two drivers are tied in the standings entering Sunday's final race, though Hamilton's odds are much lower to win than Verstappen's.
The Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League will no longer play the iconic Cotton Eye Joe at its games after reviewing the tune's racist origins.
The Ducks, Blackhawks, and Red Wings are all teams you should be looking to stack on Thursday night.
ASM has reportedly been instructed to deny Coyotes employees access to the arena if outstanding invoices and delinquent bills aren't paid off by December 20.
Lionel Messi is looking like his old self again.
Joshua Kimmich doesn't expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection. Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus.
Decathlete Damian Warner was named the winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's Athlete of the Year.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
The Raptors and Justin Champagnie thought they'd won it at the buzzer versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday before his last-second bucket was called back. The 20-year-old, who is on a two-way deal, breaks down his emotions in that moment and throughout the thrilling, back-and-forth contest with OKC. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
Choosing the best players based on underlying metrics spits out an incredibly talented roster.
The carnage in the third period of Winnipeg's win over Toronto once again laid bare the dangers of inconsistent officiating calls. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar discusses the domino effect when players feel they no choice but to take matters into their own hands.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
General manager Steve Yzerman focuses on the right details, and that's why Jeff Blashill is still the team's head coach.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
Here are our best over/under bets for this week's prime-time games.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices, citing an abundance of caution with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Both teams made the announcements on Twitter and made clear that it was a precautionary move. Indiana has won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the health and safety protocols on Nov. 30. Team officials were not exp
NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Lavonte David, Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater are among the players nominated for the NFL's sportsmanship award. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney. The winner will be