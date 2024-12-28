Keon Johnson hits the shot with time ticking down
Watson is set to carry cap hits of $72.9 million for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
Hurts has not practiced this week after being in concussion protocol following a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
After thinking that they had won twice already, the Rockets won for good after a sixth overtime.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not simply concerned that the Steelers are losing. He’s concerned with how and why and, quite frankly, when the losses are mounting.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 quarterback rankings.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.