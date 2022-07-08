Keon Johnson with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit PistonsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Keon Johnson (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 07/08/2022
Keon Johnson (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 07/08/2022
Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil
Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.
TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos
TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had
MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s
MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil
WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff
MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le
The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three
Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players
MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli
MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55
It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the
When Pranav Patel moved to Hamilton for his master's degree last fall, he wondered if his cricket playing days were behind him. Patel has been a cricket player since he was a child and played on his university team in India. He wasn't sure there would be cricket teams in Canada. "I was worried," he said. "It's the country where soccer and, you know, football [are] really popular. And ice hockey." Patel found the Hamilton Cricket Club, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary, through Instagram