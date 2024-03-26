Keon Ellis sinks it from downtown
Keon Ellis sinks it from downtown, 03/25/2024
The Prince and Princess of Wales have now shared a new statement to thank the public for the support and well wishes since she shared the news.
Toronto police say a child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground on Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at about 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child through an open
The far-right lawmaker’s pic goes under the microscope on social media.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump’s more than $454 million civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. If he does, it will stop the clock on collection and prevent the state from seizing the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's assets while he appeals. The appeals court also halted other aspects of a trial judge's ruling that had barred Trump and his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.,
Family members said the 21-year-old suffered brain injuries and bruising throughout her body.
Four men accused by the Russians of carrying out a deadly attack on a concert hall appeared to show clear signs of having been brutally interrogated when they were paraded in court. The suspects, from Tajikistan, were charged with terror offences after Friday's attack at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, left 137 people dead and at least 182 injured. Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, 32, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, 30, Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, 19, appeared at Basmanny district court in Moscow on Sunday.
Anne Hathaway covers the April issue of Vanity Fair in her most daring shoot yet featuring the actress wearing a huge black bow bodysuit with just a glove.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not informed about the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis before the news was made public, according to a new report in The Sunday Times
Nelly Furtado hosted the JUNO Awards and opened the show with a performance of a medley of her hits wearing the robotic silver mesh cut-out bodysuit and gloves.
The Duchess of York, 64, was recently diagnosed with skin cancer after battling breast cancer
Seth Rogen said the adult film star once told him about a conversation she had with the former president about the “power” of his mane.
The 'Frida' star showed off the teen's photography skills by sharing a snapshot from their trip to the beach
Hannah McKay/File Photo/ReutersFriends of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have told The Daily Beast that they would not welcome the “drama” a visit by Prince Harry would entail, and said Kate and William are focused on protecting their privacy as she receives treatment for and recovers from cancer.The comments add to a sense that while Harry and Meghan Markle appear keen to paint themselves as eager to reconcile with the royals after over two years of very public attacks on them—indee
Anne Hathaway told Vanity Fair during a cover story interview that Christopher Nolan more or less saved her career when public opinion turned against her in the lead up to and the aftermath of her winning the Oscar for “Les Miserables.” Hathaway was widely mocked online at this time, and she once remembered googling herself …
MSNBCThe stars of MSNBC’s Morning Joe kicked off Monday by adding their voices to the growing chorus of NBC News journalists and on-air personalities publicly chastising the media company for hiring former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a network pundit.“I know you won’t be surprised to know that we’ve been inundated with calls this weekend, as have most people connected with this network about NBC’s decision to hire her,” co-host Joe Scarborough declared at the top o
Spencer Platt/ReutersJust a couple weeks ago, before prosecutors handed over about 200,000 new documents to the former president’s defense team and the judge delayed the proceedings, March 25 was supposed to be the start date of Donald Trump’s first criminal trial. And until a pre-trial hearing for the hush money case started on Monday, March 25 was supposed to be the day—as the former president’s lawyers believed—the judge might excoriate prosecutors over the missing evidence and potentially is
The panelists on 'The View' started their Monday with a public mea culpa for indulging in speculation about Kate Middleton before her cancer disclosure.
The rapper was caught off guard when her "whole boob" fell out of her top on stage
‘It was purely Matt coming to me trying ... [to get] me to do something illegal to stop the Ethics Committee from moving forward in an investigation that was started long before I became speaker’
Italy’s one-euro-home sales have attracted interest in recent few years, but towns like Patrica, located south of Rome, have struggled to offload their empty homes.