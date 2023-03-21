Kenyon Martin Jr. with a first basket of the game vs the Golden State Warriors
Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a first basket of the game vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/20/2023
Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a first basket of the game vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/20/2023
Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks traded words near the end of the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors. It also continued postgame.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Dana White met with the media after UFC 286 and gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and much more.
Follow all the reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari woefully underperformed while Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated on a memorable evening for Red Bull and Sergio Perez
The Taken star said jokes linking Irish people to fighting and drinking were racist.
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
Jon Anik disagrees with Justin Gaethje's criticism toward Michael Bisping following Saturday's UFC 286 headliner.
Gareth Southgate is ready to unleash his attacking triad of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka as England target their first victory in Italy for over 60 years.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson improved to 4-1 in round-robin play with a sweep of her matches Monday at the world women's curling championship. Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris downed Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-2 in the morning draw before holding on for a 9-8 win over Scotland's Rebecca Morrison in the late session. The wins moved Canada into sole possession of second place behind Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (5-0). "We’ve had a few really tight ba
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
TORONTO — Luke Schenn entered the home dressing room at Scotiabank Arena last week. He made a move towards what used to be his locker before catching himself. It had been almost 11 years since the defenceman's first stint with the Maple Leafs ended. Old habits, however, die hard. "Didn't mean to do it," Schenn said. "It's just sort of flashbacks. There's been so much time in between. "And then at the same time, it's nothing but memories." Toronto reacquired the 33-year-old from the Vancouver Can
Eden Hazard has outlined his desire to stay at Real Madrid next season, despite making just three appearances in LaLiga this term.
It was nearly 18 years since Rafael Nadal was outside the top 10 men's tennis players and the world has become a somewhat different place.
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
Golf's first major championship of 2023 sees the best players in the world gather at Augusta National for the time-honoured tradition that is the Masters.