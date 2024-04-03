Kenyon Martin Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

HoopsHype presents the most overpaid and underperforming players in the NBA for 2023-24, including Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and more.
Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook told a Hornets fan, 'Don't disrespect my name.' The former NBA MVP has been fighting that battle since his Lakers days.
After going a career-best 9-of-10 from 3-point range in a 40-point effort vs. Nets, LeBron James drops hints that retirement is drawing near.
The Hornets’ 118-104 loss to Boston on Monday night marked Grant Williams’ first game against the Celtics since Boston play-by-play commentator Mike Gorman labeled Williams a bad teammate.
We take a look at the NBA MVP odds in the final two weeks of the regular season Here's how the top players stack up.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has set a new sports memorabilia record. Goldin Auctions has...
Rajon Rondo, who played for the Lakers and Celtics and seven other NBA teams, says he has retired after 16 seasons. He won an NBA title with L.A. and Boston.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for today's slate of games.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
As the Heat gets healthier, coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation decisions are getting tougher.
Shelvin Mack, the eight-year NBA veteran who played for seven different franchises, went to two consecutive Final Fours as a starter for the Butler Bulldogs and currently is a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports. He was a part of the 60-22 ...
The Bulls could use some younger, more reliable frontcourt depth able to stop opposing offenses.
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Alex Caruso spoke about his mindset.
TORONTO (AP) — LeBron James scored 23 points, Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. D’Angelo Russell shot 7 for 14 from 3-point range and scored 25 points, Rui Hachimura had 14 and Max Christie 12 as the Lakers handed slumping Toronto a 14th straight loss. The NBA’s career scoring leader, James shot 10 for 12 and had nine assists. James came in having matched his career high w
Devin Booker scores 52 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-111 to boost their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.
Devin Booker scored 52 points, the fifth-highest scoring game of his career, to power the Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, bringing them within a game of the Pelicans for the No. 6 playoff spot in the Western Conference. Rebounding from a 128-103 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday night, the Suns (44-31) inched closer to New Orleans (45-30). Booker became the first NBA player since Wilt Chamberlain to score at least 50 points in three consecutive games against the same opponent.
The Hornets rookie missed the team’s December meeting, so Sunday night’s 130-118 loss to the LA Clippers represented Miller’s initial chance to go up against his favorite player.
Los Angeles Clippers (47-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (43-31, seventh in the Western Conference)Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Sacramento Kings after Paul George scored 41 points in the Clippers' 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets.The Kings are 28-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 3.6.The Clippers a
The Bulls defeated the Timberwolves, 109-101. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 27 points and 8 assists as Alex Caruso totaled 21 points and a career-best 7 3PM, along with 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Anthony Edwards (22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) and Rudy Gobert (19 points on 8-8 FG, 10 rebounds) led Minnesota
CHICAGO (AP) — Vit Krejci set career highs with 18 points and six 3-pointers, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 113-101 Monday night in a matchup between potential play-in tournament opponents. Krejci made all six field-goal attempts and surpassed his previous highs of 16 points and four 3s, helping Atlanta win for the fifth time in six games. Dejounte Murray scored 17 points and Clint Capela added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the 10th-place Hawks moved wit