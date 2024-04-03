Kenyon Martin Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Associated Press

Devin Booker scored 52 points, the fifth-highest scoring game of his career, to power the Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, bringing them within a game of the Pelicans for the No. 6 playoff spot in the Western Conference. Rebounding from a 128-103 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday night, the Suns (44-31) inched closer to New Orleans (45-30). Booker became the first NBA player since Wilt Chamberlain to score at least 50 points in three consecutive games against the same opponent.