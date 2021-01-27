Kenyan tech entrepreneur explains why he turned down a scholarship to Harvard
Zagace Founder & President, Mubarak Muyika, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to explain why he turned down Harvard and discuss his path to success.
Zagace Founder & President, Mubarak Muyika, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to explain why he turned down Harvard and discuss his path to success.
CALGARY — Mitch Marner's been working on his shot and it showed in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 win Tuesday over the host Calgary Flames.Marner's quick one-timer amid a crowd of Flames produced the game-winner at 12:14 of the third period."Trying to get more of a shot mentality," Marner said. "I feel like I really want to try and make an extra play most of the time, but this year, trying to be more of a threat and more of a guy that can be more of a consistent shooter on net, and kind of change things up a lot on goalies."Marner, who also assisted on an Auston Matthews goal Tuesday, continues to vie for the early lead in the NHL points race. He was tied with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid at five goals and seven assists Tuesday.Matthews also had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (6-2-0).Wayne Simmonds and Travis Boyd scored Toronto's other goals. Frederik Andersen stopped 23-of-26 shots for the win.Johnny Gaudreau scored twice for Calgary (2-2-1). Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames and Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots in the loss. Calgary's sluggish start forced the hosts to chase Toronto. Gaudreau's second goal of the game drew Calgary even at 3-3 in the third period, but Marner's deceptive release on a Matthews pass from the boards restored Toronto's lead."We did a good regrouping in the second getting ourselves back to an even hockey game, but they win from the inside of our slot.," Calgary head coach Geoff Ward said. "The guy is standing right between three of our guys and finds a way to get a shot off. You can't give up four goals in this league regularly and expect to win games."Gaudreau scored top corner from the face-off circle for a power-play goal at 9:03 of the third period.Calgary outshot the visitors 18-5 in the second period, but still trailed by a goal after two. A Juuso Valimaki pass caromed off Leaf Alex Kerfoot's skate to Lucic in the slot for him to beat Andersen between the pads at 14:21 of the second period.Gaudreau halved a two-goal deficit at 1:08, but Boyd restored Toronto's two-goal cushion 61 seconds later.Pierre Engvall dished to an unchallenged Boyd charging into the slot. Boyd scored his first as a Leaf fishing the puck out of his feet and chipping it over Markstrom.Unchecked on Andersen's right side, Gaudreau had time to go backhand-forehand on Toronto's goalie.Toronto outshot the Flames 10-1 and led 2-0 after the opening period. It took nearly 16 minutes for Calgary to register a shot on net."That was just an awful first period from us," Gaudreau said. "Not the way we're going to win games, playing catchup the whole game."Matthews whipped the puck over Markstrom's right shoulder at 14:16 of the first period for a power-play goal. Simmonds scored his second goal in as many games tucking his own rebound by Markstrom's right toe at 3:44. Leafs backup goaltender Jack Campbell was replaced in the lineup by Michael Hutchinson. Campbell's leg was injured in the final minute of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames when Matthew Tkachuk fell on him in a goal-mouth scrum. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday that Campbell will be sidelined for "weeks".After enjoying the gentlest schedule to start the season of any team in the all-Canadian North Division, the Flames will now play 21 games in the next 40 days.Calgary departs on a five-game road trip with two games in Montreal starting Thursday, followed by three games in four days in Winnipeg.Toronto faces the Oilers on Thursday and Saturday in Edmonton to conclude a four-game road trip.Notes: The Maple Leafs wore No. 10 patches on their chests in memory of George Armstrong, who captained Toronto to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s and died this week at age 90. Every Leaf wore No. 10 and "Armstrong" on their back during warmup . . . Flames winger Dillon Dube was scratched for a second straight game with an upper-body injury.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists as the Winnipeg Jets battled back from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Tuesday.Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and two assists, while Adam Lowry scored and set up two others for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault provided the rest of the offence for the Jets, who got 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck after falling 4-3 to the Oilers in dramatic fashion Sunday.Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with a goal and an assist each, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton (3-5-0). Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves, while Darnell Nurse added three assists.Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench for the 1,607th regular-season game of his NHL career, tying him with Al Arbour for fourth on the all-time list.Down 3-2 through 40 minutes, the Jets tied things at 3:19 of the third period when Stastny weaved into the offensive zone and slid a pass to Ehlers for him to bury his fifth of the season — and a career-high fifth in as many games.Stastny then gave Winnipeg its first lead at 5:26 when he fished a loose puck out of a crowd in front and flicked his second beyond Koskinen.The Jets continued the onslaught just 1:20 later when Lowry redirected his fourth off a pass from Derek Forbort to make it 5-3.McDavid got one back the visitors with 1:50 left on the clock and Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, but Copp iced it into an empty net with under a minute to go.Edmonton, which won Sunday's opener of the two-game set when Draisaitl scored with less than a second remaining in regulation, and Winnipeg will go head-to-head seven more times this season in the all-Canadian North Division, with the next meetings scheduled for Feb 15 and 17 in Alberta's capital.Playing the finale of a four-game road trip through Toronto and Winnipeg, the Oilers opened the scoring on a power play at 1:48 of the first when Draisaitl snapped his fourth of the campaign — and fourth in as many games — off the rush on a shot that beat Hellebuyck through the pads and just dribbled over the line.Winnipeg, which suited up for its sixth game in nine nights, responded on a man advantage of its own at 5:14 when Copp banged home his third after Koskinen made a couple of good stops.Edmonton nudged back in front 2-1 at 9:13 when Patrick Russell found Larsson at the point, and he beat Hellebuyck on a shot the Jets goalie will want back.The Oilers, who came in with the NHL's 25th-ranked power play after finishing first in 2019-20, connected on their second straight man advantage to go up by two just 2:03 later when Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from McDavid and wired his fourth upstairs.But the Jets countered once again three seconds after an Edmonton penalty expired when Perreault fired his first past Koskinen, who has played every minute of his team's season with fellow netminder Mike Smith out injured, off a Lowry feed at 14:37 as the Oilers took a 3-2 advantage to the locker room.Mark Scheifele hit the post for Winnipeg early in the second on a 2-on-1 chance as the teams played with a lot more tempo following that penalty-filled first.Edmonton's Zack Kassian had three great chances to put his team back up by two, including a breakaway moments before the intermission, but was unable to find the range.Notes: Edmonton hosts the Maple Leafs for two games beginning Thursday after the teams split a pair of contests last week in Toronto. ... Winnipeg now has three days off before resuming its seven-game homestand Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter The Canadian Press
Veteran infielder Marcus Semien, who finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, has joined the Blue Jays on a show-me deal.
In response to a proposed lawsuit, the Alberta government says Edmonton police paused the processing of bail documents during some Oilers games in 2018.
Schilling says he doesn't want baseball writers to judge him anymore.
Barry Sanders knows what it's like to leave the Lions with gas in the tank.
The NBA community remembered Smith fondly upon the news of his death on Tuesday.
Redemption? Not exactly. But next Sunday marks a significant moment for both former Steelers stars.
Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell will be out for the "foreseeable future" with an injury, but Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk is denying any intent.
The Chiefs and Buccaneers have combined for just six Super Bowl appearances and three championships since 1967, but Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes could add to their virtual trophy cases.
Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott are racing in the DPI category for different Cadillac teams.
LaJethro Jenkins asks the question is LeBron leading the MVP race? and Seerat Sohi shows us why Steph is still working on his jumper.
Journalists are out place in the tangle of value judgments voting for the Baseball Hall of Fame requires.
Ball is the best rookie in the league right now and it’s not even close.
UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis' floor routine caught the attention of Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, and Janet Jackson.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek highlights the five first-year players who have impressed the most one month into the season.
Tennessee’s move to hire Heupel will reunite him with his old athletic director, Danny White, who became the AD in Knoxville less than a week ago.
LONDON — Arsenal has signed Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid for the rest of the season, the latest step in the career of a player who is looking to fulfil the promise he showed after making his international debut as a 15-year-old. Odegaard has been at Madrid since 2015 — when he joined at the age of 16 — but failed to establish himself at the Spanish giant and has had loan spells at Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then at Real Sociedad last season. Following the departure of Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce last week, the 22-year-old Odegaard will provide competition in the attacking-midfield department at Arsenal. “Martin is, of course, a player that we all know very well,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday, “and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while. Martin will provide us with quality offensive options.” Odegaard was the youngest ever player to feature in Norway’s top division when he made his debut for Stromsgodset at 15 in April 2014. He made his first senior international appearance the following August — as Norway’s youngest debutant — before joining Madrid five months later, when he was billed as one of Europe’s most talented youngsters. Emile Smith Rowe, 20, currently plays in the No. 10 role at Arsenal under Arteta, who has been keen to promote youth since taking charge in December 2019. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
European football teams face losing up to $10 billion due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest forecast of the umbrella organization for clubs on the continent. Supporters have been kept out of stadiums in Europe's main leagues longer than anticipated as the second wave of COVID-19 cases has devastated the continent. Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus chairman who leads the European Club Association, said it would be “extremely difficult" to see spectators being allowed back in this season. There have also been rebates to broadcasters and sponsors due to the pandemic after some leagues, including France, were abandoned last season and others paused for up to three months. “When I look at the best information I’ve had so far, we’re looking at a bottom-line loss for the industry in the region of €6.5 billion ($7.9 billion) to €8.5 billion ($10.3 billion) for the combined two years," Agnelli said on a News Tank Football virtual event on Wednesday. Italy — like England — had brought a small number of fans back into some stadiums but had to prohibit access again as part of a national effort to contain the resurgence of coronavirus cases. There are concerns about the financial impact on the value of broadcast rights to games. “About 360 clubs (in Europe) will need cash injections, whether it’s debt or equity within those two years, for an amount of €6 billion ($7.2 billion)," Agnelli said. Just as the ECA is in talks with UEFA about the distribution of Champions League revenue, Agnelli is painting a gloomier picture of the state of club finances than Deloitte. The accountancy firm reported this week that the top 20 revenue-generating clubs lost around €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) last season and their turnover could drop by €2 billion ($2.4 billion) in this campaign. “The revenue that’s been missed out on is driven by the lack of fans in the stadium, the lack of interaction on a match day — fans spending in the club shop and buying food and drink — and there is an element that relates to revenue that broadcasters have either clawed back (or deferred) to next year," said Tim Bridge of Deloitte. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In December, a football game between the University of Michigan and its biggest rival, Ohio State, was cancelled after a coronavirus outbreak on Michigan's team. If you can't conceive how big that decision was, imagine Real Madrid and Barcelona calling off El Clásico, or pulling the plug on a gold-medal women's hockey game between the U.S. and Canada. Or consider that cancelling the game cost Fox, the game's broadcaster, a reported $18.5 million US in ad revenue. Now contrast that with the NFL's insistence on continuing with a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers even though COVID-19 outbreaks among the Ravens had already triggered a string of postponements. The six-day delay led to a rare NFL game on network TV on a Wednesday afternoon, but salvaging the matchup made financial sense. Cancelling could have cost NBC an estimated $71 million in ad sales. If you're a big fan of the Summer Olympics, concerned they won't take place this July, rest easy. The International Olympic Committee is scheduled to collect a reported $1 billion in broadcast rights fees tied to this summer's event (the CBC holds the Canadian broadcast rights), and tied to that sum is a long list of broadcasters eager to recoup that money through ad sales or streaming app subscriptions. Cancelling or delaying Tokyo 2020 again might make sense while we grapple with a global pandemic, but staging the Games makes too many dollars for too many people to consider anything else. So, if you're worried the Olympics will press ahead during a public health emergency, you should decide whether you'll object on ethical grounds, or watch despite reservations. I'll join that second group, following the Olympic Games with feelings as mixed as the messaging pro sports are sending about their commitment to COVID-19 safety. Consider the NBA, which set the gold standard last summer, setting up a secure campus on a Disney resort, and conducting a post-season free of outbreaks. For the current season, every team except the Raptors returned to its home market and resumed a normal, if shortened, schedule of home and road games. Predictably, infections have followed. The Washington Wizards paused activities for more than nine days after an outbreak within the team. Earlier this month Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, whose mother is among six relatives to die from COVID-19, tested positive. He hasn't played since Jan. 13. WATCH | Bring It In: Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Yet the league still wants to host its all-star weekend in Atlanta in March, even though it means more travel when most experts are telling us to limit our movement. We can't expect the NBA to seal all its players inside a COVID-free bubble from its tip-off in December until the playoffs end in July, and we knew proceeding with a season entailed risk. But we can also recognize that, even by pro sports standards, all-star games aren't essential and that the league's best players would benefit more from a weekend off work than from a detour that could expose them to the virus. And look at Arizona, where COVID-19 case counts are swelling, and where officials in cities with MLB team complexes want the league to delay spring training until the number of new infections recedes. Except MLB and its players' union can't make that decision until they haggle over it. Part of the problem, according to published reports, is that delaying spring training pushes back opening day, which could cause the World Series to bleed into mid-November, which might displease the league's broadcast partners. A non-baseball fan could simply conclude that, when balanced against a public health emergency, a delayed baseball season barely qualifies as an inconvenience. But MLB is the same outfit that pulled Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner from the field late in the final game of the World Series over a positive COVID-19 test, then did nothing after he returned to the diamond to celebrate with his teammates, maskless and maybe contagious. Or we could return to the University of Michigan, where first-year track standout Ziyah Holman erased her team's 25-metre deficit in the final leg of a 4x400-metre relay, passing two runners to seal a Michigan victory. For the track aficionados, Holman ran her split in 51.79 seconds, the fastest segment of any runner on any team competing. And for everyone else, the feat went viral, giving track and field a rare moment in the mainstream sports spotlight. Virus is relentless and versatile A week later, the school announced a two-week moratorium on sports after a COVID-19 outbreak within its athletic program. The case count included a variant of the virus, which has been spreading in the community beyond the campus. The dilemma in Ann Arbor tells us the novel coronavirus possesses traits coaches treasure in athletes. It's relentless, spreading in all but the most controlled environments, ripping through communities where COVID-fatigued people are relaxing their defences. It's versatile, with enough new variants to keep drug companies adjusting vaccines. And it's opportunistic, mutating into new varieties because unchecked spread gave it a chance to. The more people infected, the more likely that we will see new variants. - Dr. Michel Nussenzweig "The more people infected, the more likely that we will see new variants," Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York, told the New York Times. "If we give the virus a chance to do its worst, it will." Wrestling the pandemic into submission in time for a relatively safe Summer Games is less about billions of us producing Holman-type heroics, than about governments providing something else coaches love. An effective game plan we can adjust on the fly. Ontario's government instituted a province-wide state of emergency, and is urging residents to stay at home. But a stay-at-home strategy likely works better alongside paid sick leave, so essential workers don't have to choose between spreading a virus and courting financial disaster. Meanwhile, across Canada where the pandemic has halted cross-border pro sports, just less than two per cent of residents had received a vaccine as of Tuesday morning. That rate trails even the U.S., where ex-President Donald Trump and other Republican officials all but actively sabotaged efforts to fight the virus' spread. Anheuser-Busch is on board even if some elected officials aren't. The brewer opted out of Super Bowl advertising, instead spending that money on a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccines. "We are eager to get people back together, reopen restaurants and bars," said Budweiser's VP of marketing, Monica Rustgi, in a statement explaining the move. "To bring consumers back into neighbourhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic, we're stepping in to support critical awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine." But if an Olympic bubble isn't feasible, the road to a normal sports landscape, and guilt-free Olympic watching, likely goes through widespread vaccine uptake. Or we can wait until next year.