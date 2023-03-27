Kenya opposition protests turn violent

France 24 Videos

In tonight's edition: One person's shot dead as anti-government protests in Kenya grow increasingly violent. US Vice-president Kamala Harris announces an aid-package and development coorperation with Ghana as she kicks of an Africa tour that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia until April 2nd. And a Rwandan refugee excites the African fashion circuit with his collection that draws on trauma and tradition. Nyambo Masa mara wows at South Africa's fashion week.


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Latest Stories