Kenya opposition protests turn violent
In tonight's edition: One person's shot dead as anti-government protests in Kenya grow increasingly violent. US Vice-president Kamala Harris announces an aid-package and development coorperation with Ghana as she kicks of an Africa tour that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia until April 2nd. And a Rwandan refugee excites the African fashion circuit with his collection that draws on trauma and tradition. Nyambo Masa mara wows at South Africa's fashion week.