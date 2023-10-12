How would Kentucky's candidates for governors address the nursing shortage?

The Canadian Press

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Four members of a high school football team in southern Alberta have been charged with the sexual assault of a teammate. Police in Lethbridge, about 200 kilometres south of Calgary, say a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in the school's locker room after regular school hours on Oct. 3. The assault was not random, police said. "The (complainant), who is very courageous, came forward and reported to the police, and we took the investigation on from there," Staff Sgt. Pete Christos