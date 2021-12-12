Kentucky Town of Mayfield Left in Ruins by Tornado

Houses and buildings in the town of Mayfield in western Kentucky were destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the area on Friday, December 10, the National Weather Service said.

The service in Paducah said a preliminary damage report showed a “historic long track tornado” moved from Cayce in southwestern Kentucky through to at least Beaver Dam in the center of the state, causing at least EF3-level damage.

Gov Andy Beshear said at least 70 people were believed dead in what he called “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."

Footage posted to Instagram shows the destruction in Mayfield on Saturday. Credit: @uhhuhherrr via Storyful