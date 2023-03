Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans accused Democratic President Joe Biden of misleading Americans about his $6.8 trillion budget plan to reduce deficits and shore up Medicare in a debate that reinforced an increasingly risky standoff over spending and the country's debt ceiling. At a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday with White House budget director Shalanda Young, Republicans dismissed the budget plan's aim of reducing deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade and instead claimed the proposal would kill jobs, grow the federal deficit and add to the debt. Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, have yet to produce their own budget or to offer concrete deficit-reduction plans, making Biden's proposal an early step in negotiations over fiscal 2024 spending.